Egypt: Irrigation Min., South Sudanese President Discuss GERD Developments

25 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati on Friday discussed at meeting in Juba with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit the latest developments regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In this regard, the irrigation minister refuted Ethiopian claims that the dam would secure electricity for Addis Ababa and neighboring countries.

During the meeting, Abdel Aati and Salva Kiir probed a number of topics with common concern.

The irrigation minister underlined the importance of fostering historic ties between Cairo and Juba, through injecting investments into the sectors of tourism, roads and energy.

Abdel Aati also shed light on the great support that Egypt offers to South Sudan to develop the sectors of water resources and irrigation, which in turn could help meet the needs of the South Sudanese people for potable water and livestock.

In a separate meeting, the Egyptian irrigation minister and his South Sudanese counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to implement a new project aimed at reducing the risks of flooding in the Bahr al-Jabal basin.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Skirmishes Over Migrants Erupt Among South Africa's Poor

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X