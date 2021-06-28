Africa: CAF Comments On Ghana Pl Incident, Reaffirms Media Freedom

25 June 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF has noted an incident that took place on Wednesday 23 June 2021, during the Ghana Premier League fixture between Asante Kotoko and Karela United where supporters entered the media working area and got involved in a physical scuffle with a media representative Andy Abraham Mantey.

CAF condemned the incident and called for respect of media working areas and also protection of journalists covering matches.

CAF calls on the local authorities to take appropriate actions and also reaffirms independence of media to report on matches without fear or favour.

CAF Communication

