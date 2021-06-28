Malawi: Local Firms Gang Up Against Asian Owned Paramount Holdings

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera's order that priority in the awarding of contracts must be given to indigenous businesses is being ignored as most contracts are awarded to foreigners and this is being influenced by top government officials, Nyasa Times has established.

Paramount Holdings, one of government's 'sweetheart' contractor, is facing a fight with indigenous firms, which are accusing the company of snatching away public contracts through backdoor dealings with undue influence from some top officials officials in the Tonse Alliance Government.

Paramount Holdings, owned by an Asian, Prakash Ghedia, is among few foreign-owned companies that has been so lucky to be awarded several contracts across sectors; from construction to supply of all sorts of goods and services.

Despite President Chakwera's recent remarks that indigenous business companies should be given priorities in the awarding of contracts, Ghedia is all over the places getting each and every contract that comes out with the help of some highly placed government officials.

In the latest case, which has angered local businesses, is where the firm has just been announced as a successful bidder to supply 31 motorbikes to the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC).

According to a WhatsApp conversation, Nyasa Times has seen, on a group for local businesses - there is suspicion that the contract has been awarded to Paramount Holdings whose price was not only higher, but has no capacity to supply the required motorbikes.

"During the bid opening we all knew this contract was going to someone else and in fact a representative from Paramount Holdings also congratulated our friend who we all thought would win the tender because of their price and capacity to supply this type of motorbikes (DT).

As players in the industry we know each other" reads one of the messages and another one claimed that he had been told off that by Gedial that he will do everything to win the contract.

'Highly Irregular'

Several members of the group expressed concern that almost all public contracts are awarded to Paramount Holdings.

"This is unfair. The Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) has regulations that say 60 percent of public contracts should go local and the President, in address two months ago, said the same." asked one.

"Why is Paramount Holdings dominating all these contracts?" asked another.

"Wondered another member in the group who proposed that they write the Competition and Fair Trading Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) a proposal, which received approval from most members.

"In another development one of the firms that participated in the NLGFC tender to supply motorbikes has written the procuring entity and the PPDA questioning how they settled for Paramount Holdings."

In a letter, Tyre Trove wonders why NLGFC has rushed to communicate to participating bidders that they intend to award a contract to Paramount Holdings when each one of them had not been given a chance for debriefing.

"As an interested supplier, we had a bid price of Mk 176, 700,000.00 while Paramount Holdings Limited had a higher bid of Mk 178,930,983.08 and we find it highly irregular that they have been awarded this contract," said Tyre Trove.

The reasoning for not awarding this contract to us has been cited as non-compliance of qualification requirements without specifying which qualification requirement we do not meet.

The document for the notice of award shows how ambiguous the reasoning is. There were only 7 bidders in total for this procurement and we would like to believe a more detailed explanation for this in order for us to give a more detailed challenge" reads the letter from Trevor to NLGFC and the same is sent to PPDA.

A source privy to the deal alleged that Paramount Holdings has been conniving with some officials in government to have them awarded contracts and in turn get a commission.

"That is how they do it. What is surprising is that they win the contract but they will come to us to give them suppliers. If procuring entities had a chance to go for inspection they will realise that they have no capacity to supply yet they win all contracts" said a source.

'Dubai Trip'

Meanwhile, Paramount Holdings is also engaged in another fight with other bidders for the supply of motorbikes to Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KuHes).

Nyasa Times investigations indicate that it is highly likely that Kuhes is settling for Paramount Holdings and it is believed that some people have been palm-oiled and this is not going on well with some bidders who are not taking it lightly, are already planning to protest such a decision even if it means going to the ACB or .

Nyasa Times understands that Paramount Holdings has recently supplied motorbikes to Ministry of Agriculture and is among bidders at the Malawi Police Service, where they intend to procure presidential motorcade bikes.

A highly placed reliable source in the Malawi Police said: "It is most likely that Paramount Holdings will get this contract as there is some pressure "from above" for the project to be awarded to Prakash Ghedia and his Paramount Holdings. It is really sad how these Asians have captured our procurement industry."

Paramount Holdings was once at the centre of controversy at Ministry of Health after the firm took a team of officials from the ministry tasked with the evaluation of an ambulance deal to Dubai where they were spoilt in the name of inspecting suppliers.

A week after the controversial trip, Paramount Holdings was awarded a contract to supply 100 ambulances to the ministry of Health ministry.

The local contractors alleges that they reported the matter to the corruption fighting body, ACB, for investigation but there is no any update on progress of the matter.

However, ACB Director General, Martha Chizuma, who took over the reigns of power at the the country's graft-busting crime state agency said she has not yet seen the complaint but she check on it and act accordingly.

Said Chizuma: "I will check in our records and if find the complaint, I will study it and act as mandated. I can assure you that we will investigate the matter."

Paramount Holdings Managing Director Prakash Ghedia could not be reached for a comment as his phone went unanswered.