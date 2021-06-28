South Africa to Move to Adjusted Alert Level 4 As Third Wave Breaks Hard On Nation

analysis

Restrictions include a ban on all gatherings -- indoors or outdoors -- and the prohibition of the sale of alcohol.

Fellow South Africans,

Our former President Nelson Mandela once wrote:

"I have walked that long road to freedom. I have tried not to falter; I have made missteps along the way. But I have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb."

As a country, we have faced two devastating waves of coronavirus infections.

We have overcome these by responding swiftly and decisively, and by acting together to contain the spread of the virus and protect ourselves, our families and our communities.

We now face another great challenge, another hill to climb.

Twelve days ago, I addressed you to warn that a new and deadly third wave of infections had begun in a number of our provinces, and was spreading.

The average number of daily new infections was more than doubling, hospital admissions were rising, and deaths from Covid-19 were increasing by nearly 50%.

As I address you this evening, the situation has gotten worse.

Along with many other countries in Africa, South Africa is seeing a massive...