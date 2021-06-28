Namibia: Incomplete Projects Irk Oshana Governor

Ongwediva — The governor of Oshana, Elia Irimari, has expressed concern with a number of incomplete government projects as well as the scourge of gender-based violence in his region.

Between January and May this year, the region recorded 150 cases of GBV and 28 rape cases.

"This is a very big disappointment to our nation and, therefore, we should not tolerate any form of violence against woman and children in an independent country," said Irimari.

According to Irimari, about 10 projects of the ministry of education, which date back to the 2014/2015 financial year, are yet to be completed.

Speaking during the SORA on Friday, Irimari said the contractors abandoned the projects in 2016.

The governor commended the education ministry for availing the budget and implementing the infrastructural projects.

"However, I have a concern with some education projects that were abandoned. We need to ensure that these projects are fully completed and, therefore, I am urging the ministry to fully implement these projects," said Irimari.

The regional director, Hileni Amukana, could not be reached for comment to provide further clarity of the status of such projects and subsequently led to the projects being abandoned.

Among the abandoned projects include the construction of about 18 classrooms at Onaushe, Omagano, Dr Chief Ankama primary schools as well as at Etambo combined and Ekwafo secondary schools.

Of these projects, the completion status of Ekwafo is 50%, Shapwa: 30% and Etambo is 10% complete.

However, the rest of the projects are still at an infant stage, as only 5% has been completed.

Teachers' accommodation at Onyeka, Oshipumbu Combined School and Omulunga Primary School has also been on standstill since 2016.

These projects were 95% complete at the time they were abandoned.