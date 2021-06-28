Namibia: Kaapehi Calls for Port to Be Named After Kerina

Walvis Bay — Coastal politician and traditional leader Omuingona Uahimisa Kaapehi wants the port of Walvis Bay to be named after the late professor Mburumba Kerina.

Kaapehi, on at least two separate occasions this year, wrote to President Hage Geingob, requesting for the

naming of the port to the profile freedom fighter, who died on 14 June.

According to Kaapehi, naming the port after Kerina is a befitting honour, as the late professor boarded a cargo ship, destined for Liberia when he embarked on a journey to the United Nations to petition for the freedom of Namibia.

"Your excellency, I am sure that you will find my proposal acceptable and honourable to our departed fighter, Kaapehi says in a letter addressed to the president.

He added that Kerina immensely contributed to the independence of Namibia, and explained he was sent by the Herero Chief Council under the leadership of Chief Hosea Kutako to the United Nations, way back in 1952.

"He departed at the age of 20, risking his young life for the love of his country of birth under harsh conditions. His contribution and selfless sacrifice cannot go unnoticed; thus, we would like Namibia to honour his heroic acts.

Kerina was born on 6 June 1932, and he was a Namibian politician and academic.

He was a member of the Namibia Constituent Assembly and the National Council.

The freedom fighter grew up in Walvis Bay but attended school in the Windhoek Old Location, St Barnabas Anglican Church School.

While in school, he met Reverend Michael Scott, who later enabled him to study in the United States.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari yesterday told New Era they received the request earlier this week.

"I also discussed the matter telephonically with him," Hengari said yesterday.