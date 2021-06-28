South Africa: The Politics and Numbers of Land Expropriation Without Compensation - the Slow and Winding Road To... Nowhere in Particular

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

On Friday, 2 July, Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee to Initiate and Introduce Legislation to Amend Section 25 of the Constitution -- yes, that's the proper name -- will, again, meet to try to iron out what has to date been fundamental disagreement on expropriation without compensation.

While the ANC and EFF have found themselves somewhat closer, even agreeing on state custodianship of land in name, if not content, by the end of May 2021, the past weeks have failed to finalise deliberations.

It may yet get to the point where agreement remains evasive, leaving the Constitution 18th Amendment Bill dangling.

The fall-back?

The ANC could blame the EFF for scuppering the process, along with the DA's opposition to any constitutional amendment, and then shift gear to focus on passing the Expropriation Bill, which sets out the possibility of, for example, compensationless expropriation of state land, abandoned land or that held for speculative purposes.

That democratic Expropriation Bill, to finally replace the apartheid-era act, is well advanced in the legislative pipeline at Parliament -- and it doesn't need a special majority in the House, as does a constitutional amendment, particularly one that amends the Bill of Rights.

Because beneath the stalling...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Skirmishes Over Migrants Erupt Among South Africa's Poor

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X