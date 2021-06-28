Namibia: Missing Student's Body Found Floating in River

Rundu — The body of a 22-year-old student, who was reported missing last week, was discovered floating in the Kavango River at Kapako village in the Mukwe constituency in Kavango East on Thursday.

Mukuve Fredrick Kanyanga was reported missing on 18 June; he was last seen with his friends. Kanyanga, also known as Ryan, whose disappearance went viral on social media, was a student at the University of Namibia's Rundu campus and he was reported to have disappeared in the area between Shadipwera, Rudhiva, Shadikongoro and Kapako in the Mukwe constituency.

"His lifeless body was discovered at 10h00 at Kapako village. It's alleged that the deceased went missing on 18 June at about 17h00 at Shadiperwa village," said deputy commissioner Vilho Kalwenya, who confirmed the discovery to New Era.

Mukwe constituency councillor Damian Maghambayi reacted with shock in the unexplained disappearance and discovery of the young man's body. Maghambayi described Mukuve's death as mysterious and that it brought a shockwave to the community of Mukwe. Similar incidences of losing innocent lives are common in the same area where his lifeless body was found. "During this moment of grief, I call upon the family members to remain calm and allow for the process of the autopsy to be concluded in order to establish the real cause of death of your loved ones," he noted. "The Namibian Police (Crime Prevention Unit) is requesting for good collaboration between the family and the community at large during the investigation to allow them to obtain more evidence relating to the cause of death of the late Mukuve," he said. Maghambayi called upon the community not to take the law into their own hands but to allow the police to do their investigation.

"With the increase in statistics of mysterious loss of innocent lives in Mukwe, specifically at Kapako, Shadikongoro and Rudhiva villages, the Mukwe constituency office, together with the law enforcement officers, will soon launch an operation to fight against the factors that contribute to crime in the constituency," Maghambayi stated.

Maghambayi extends his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family of the late Kanyanga.