Namibia: Kauandenge, Venaani Mourn Uanguta

National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) secretary general Josef Kauandenge over the weekend expressed condolences to the family and friends of former Aminuis councillor Erwin Uanguta.

Uanguta passed away on Friday in Gobabis, Omaheke region, due to Covid-19. He was 66.

The long-serving Aminuis councillor served as the constituency councillor from 2001 to 2003 on the Democratic Turnhalle Alliance (DTA), now PDM, ticket and from 2004 to 2015 under the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) ticket.

He was also a senior traditional councillor of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA).

"Honourable Uanguta will be fondly remembered for his steadfastness and desire to bring development to the residents of Aminuis constituency. He brought to life many socio-economic projects from which benefitted many in the constituency," Kauandenge said.

"He was a teacher, school principal of note and a God-fearing man. Equally, we will not forget his involvement in all aspects of the OTA in particular on the genocide and reparation fight with the German government," he added.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani said Uanguta dedication to serving the people of Aminuis shall be fondly remembered.

"I will remember him as a distinguished and honest leader, with a great sense of public service. The community of Aminuis has lost an eminent political leader and a high-principled human being," Venaani said.

"During this deeply difficult time, I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. My thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and friends of the late honourable Uanguta as well as the greater Aminuis constituency," he added.