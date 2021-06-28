South Africa: Cannabis Master Plan - the Search for the Pot of Gold

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Cannabis Master Plan is out; hopefully legalisation drive won't go up in smoke.

A lot of rolling papers - Rizla being a standard brand - are sold in South Africa. Loose tobacco, a legal product, is also sold fairly widely. There is no data on this that this correspondent is aware of, but one suspects that there is a disconnect between the number of rolling papers sold and the amount of loose tobacco that is sold.

By this I mean that the number of papers sold could surely roll far more cigarettes than the amount of loose tobacco that is traded would suggest. That might indicate that rolling papers are being hoarded, but we all know the reason behind this discrepancy. It's because most Rizlas sold in South Africa are used to roll cannabis joints. Decades of prohibition on this front have been an utter failure.

The reality of this state of affairs has slowly dawned on South African policy makers, whose hand on the issue was forced - as is often the case - by the courts, in this instance the Constitutional Court. It ruled in September 2018 that South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

