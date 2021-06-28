South Africa: Alcohol Sales and Public Gatherings Banned As South Africa Moves to Level 4 Lockdown

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

As the third wave of Covid-19 rages in Gauteng, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA is moving to Level 4 lockdown. Schools must close this week and alcohol sales and gatherings are banned. Questions remain about how this lockdown will be implemented and whether it will save lives.

With little room to move on the economy while the Gauteng healthcare system is overwhelmed during the third wave of Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the introduction of a Level 4 lockdown across South Africa, banning public gatherings and the sale of alcohol, while ordering all schools to close by 2 July.

In a televised address on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa, who spoke in a sombre tone, said the country would move to Adjusted Alert Level 4 to reduce person-to-person contact and flatten the rapidly increasing curve of Covid-19 cases, which have reached new peaks in Gauteng in the last week.

Twelve days earlier, the president announced the country was moving from a Level 2 to Level 3 lockdown, which saw limitations on numbers at public gatherings and restrictions on the sale of alcohol. While business forums welcomed the move, it did little to curb infection rates.

At the time, Gauteng was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

