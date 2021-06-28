South Africa: Provinces and the Pandemic - KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern and Western Cape Brace for the Covid Third Wave

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lungi Langa

Other provinces are realising they are not immune as Covid-19 infections increase.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Although Gauteng and the Free State are currently the hardest hit by the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials in other provinces have been warned not to be complacent in their response to the pandemic.

As of 23 June, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that there were at least 17,493 new Covid-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1.86 million. The death count stands at 59,258 people.

Officials in provinces around the country are watching what is happening in Gauteng and putting in place contingency plans.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala expressed concern about the current figures of other provinces, saying KZN was not immune.

"About a month ago, KwaZulu-Natal was registering an average of 130 to 150 new infections. Sometimes, our infections would go as low as 70 to 80 or so. But over the past two weeks or so, we have been recording more than 500 new cases each day; with only a few exceptions, where the number would be around 400," said Zikalala.

The province recorded at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

