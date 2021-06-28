South Africa: Getting Vaccinated for Covid-19 Will Not Cancel Your Insurance Policy, Assurers Confirm

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

There are many uncertainties around the pandemic - including what it means for life cover. We speak to insurance companies to find out what's true, and what's not.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Your life insurance policy will not be rendered "null and void" if you get the Covid-19 vaccine, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and various life assurers say.

The FSCA has reiterated that the claim, which has been made on social media, has no basis or merit and is, instead, leading to unnecessary fear, anxiety and uncertainty at a time when South Africa is dealing with the third Covid-19 wave. Positive cases were up to more than 17,000 overnight at the time of writing this article.

Insurers champion vaccination

Riaan van Reenen, chief executive officer of Discovery Life, says the assurer recognises that vaccination is South Africa's strongest possible defence to limit the future impact of Covid-19 and strongly encourages all policyholders to get vaccinated when eligible.

"Whether a policyholder opts to have a Covid-19 vaccine or not, comprehensive cover on their respective plans will remain in place with all their contractual benefits and rewards. Receiving the vaccine will not negatively impact your...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Skirmishes Over Migrants Erupt Among South Africa's Poor

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X