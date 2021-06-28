South Africa: Getting Vaccinated for Covid-19 Will Not Cancel Your Insurance Policy, Assurers Confirm

analysis

There are many uncertainties around the pandemic - including what it means for life cover. We speak to insurance companies to find out what's true, and what's not.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Your life insurance policy will not be rendered "null and void" if you get the Covid-19 vaccine, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and various life assurers say.

The FSCA has reiterated that the claim, which has been made on social media, has no basis or merit and is, instead, leading to unnecessary fear, anxiety and uncertainty at a time when South Africa is dealing with the third Covid-19 wave. Positive cases were up to more than 17,000 overnight at the time of writing this article.

Insurers champion vaccination

Riaan van Reenen, chief executive officer of Discovery Life, says the assurer recognises that vaccination is South Africa's strongest possible defence to limit the future impact of Covid-19 and strongly encourages all policyholders to get vaccinated when eligible.

"Whether a policyholder opts to have a Covid-19 vaccine or not, comprehensive cover on their respective plans will remain in place with all their contractual benefits and rewards. Receiving the vaccine will not negatively impact your...