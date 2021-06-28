Africa: The Chairperson of the AU Commission Condemns Brutal Killings of Humanitarian Workers and Escalation of Violence in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

press release

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is extremely concerned by the dangerous escalation in violence in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The Chairperson strongly condemns the brutal murder of humanitarian workers and calls for an urgent enquiry into the circumstances that led to their killings. He urges all parties to the conflict to uphold their responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and guarantee safe access for humanitarian actors to render crucial services to the affected populations in the region.

The Chairperson also reiterated the continued attachment of the African Union to a peaceful resolution to the conflict.