Africa: The Chairperson of the AU Commission Condemns Brutal Killings of Humanitarian Workers and Escalation of Violence in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

25 June 2021
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is extremely concerned by the dangerous escalation in violence in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The Chairperson strongly condemns the brutal murder of humanitarian workers and calls for an urgent enquiry into the circumstances that led to their killings. He urges all parties to the conflict to uphold their responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and guarantee safe access for humanitarian actors to render crucial services to the affected populations in the region.

The Chairperson also reiterated the continued attachment of the African Union to a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: African Union

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X