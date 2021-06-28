Sudan Has Potential of Exporting Worth of U.S.$6 Billion in Groundnuts, Study

27 June 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A study conducted by the agriculture and livestock chambers of the Sudanese Businessmen Union has concluded that Sudan can collect the worth of $6 Billion in groundnut export proceeds if the commodity's production is promoted.

A conference organized Thursday by the Sudan Businessmen Union and its two affiliate chambers deliberated upon the promotion of groundnut production, manufacturing and marketing to achieve the returns in hard currency indicated in the study.. Sudan had used to rank high in the world list of its producers and exporters. But this position of Sudan has retreated in recent years with the country now ranking the fifth among groundnut producers. China tops the world countries in this commodity's production. In 2019 Sudan earned 205.7 million dollar from groundnut exports.

The groundnut conference was mainly concerned with uplifting agricultural activity in Sudan, starting with the economically crucial groundnuts, according to the chairman of the agriculture and livestock chambers, Engineer Ahmed Abdelrahman Aldooma.

Aldooma said the area now cultivated with groundnuts does not exceed 8,250,000 acres in both the rain-fed and the perennially irrigated areas, with an average output that does not exceed 200 kilograms of groundnut per acre.

"With a little use of farming technology we can increase productivity per acre in a way that effects a radical change in groundnut output and agricultural output in general," he said.

In the same token, Munthir Mohammad Hamadalneel of the agriculture chamber said it is the first time for a conference with this magnitude to be held in Sudan, which was prompted by the vast challenges and suffering endured by the farmers and the huge deterioration in the groundnut sector.

He said the conference was aimed at discussing the problems facing groundnut production with a view to finding remedies for them in a bid to achieve the aspired to agricultural renaissance.

Chairman of the Sudan Businessmen Union Hashim Salah Hassan Matar said the conference was part of the private sector's endeavor to support the transitional period of Sudan through the promotion of the agriculture sector to address the structural problems of the economy and narrow the gap in the country's trade balance.

Groundnut production is seeing yet another boost when the North Kordofan agricultural research unit at the city of Alobayyid produced drought-resisting groundnut seeds with assistance from the International Atomic Energy Agency, in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Experimentation on the project had started two years ago in Kordofan (Midwest of Sudan), a district experiencing a wave of drought and which produces 70 percent of the country's groundnut output.

Groundnut, also known with the scientific name

Arachis hypogaea, grows up between one to three feet high with a yellow flower and stalks that dangle towards the soil. Its long pods (with each containing two -three grains) mature inside the soil.

Groundnut is rich in fats (44-56 percent) and for this much of it is pressed into cooking oil around the World. The crop enters into a lot of industries and food substances in the form of groundnut butter and roast and boiled groundnut.

It is also a good source of protein and contains 22-30 percent of calories.

Groundnut is also an excellent source of vitamins and minerals of sorts that include pectin, vitamins B3, B9 and H, in addition to a content of copper and manganese.

It is also used as animal fodder and soil fertilizer.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X