Liberia: It's Time to Roll-Up All Sleeves in Covid-19 Fight - Liberia Is On the Brink of Disaster

28 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
editorial By Editorial Board

ON JUNE 26, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) announced 101 new cases of covid-19, seven new deaths with no recoveries. The day before, 106 cases were recorded while two days earlier, 155 cases were booked. This is the sad reality of the escalating number of covid-19 related cases in the country.

LIBERIA IS NOW EXPERIENCING the third wave of the pandemic with the discovery of a new deadly variant - the Delta variant.

DELTA, FORMERLY known as B.1.617.2, is believed to be the most transmissible variant yet, spreading more easily than both the original strain of the virus and the Alpha variant first identified in Britain. Public health officials there have said that Delta could be 50 percent more contagious than Alpha, though precise estimates of its infectiousness vary.

OTHER EVIDENCE SUGGESTS that the variant may be able to partially evade the antibodies made by the body after a coronavirus infection or vaccination. And the variant may also render certain monoclonal antibody treatments less effective, the C.D.C. notes.

DELTA MAY ALSO CAUSE more severe illness. A recent Scottish study, for instance, found that people infected by the Delta variant were roughly twice as likely to be hospitalized than were those infected with Alpha.

THE INFECTION RATE began to go high just this June and unfortunately, major hospitals and even community clinics are already alarming lack of beds for in-coming patients. If this situation does not scare us, what else will.

THIS IS WHY IT IS NOW the responsibility of every single Liberia to help fight the deadly pandemic by adhering the health protocols announced by the Ministry of Health.

WE MUST ENSURE the mandatory wearing of mask at all time in public places, ensure social distancing of a minimum of three feet from each other and hand washing with soap or sanitizer.

ALL PERSONS TESTED positive for Covid-19 and their contacts must comply with health authorities and related health rules such as keeping phone lines open, self-quarantine, submission to quarantine or observation measures, and adherence to medical advice.

LARGE GATHERING of more than 20 persons including parties, weddings, vigil/wakes, funeral should be completely prohibited.

IF WE HAVEN'T learned anything about Ebola, at least we have learned how denial and myths can be devastating during times epidemics and pandemics.

THIS IS WHY WE MUST not take the covid-19 vaccination for granted.

COVID-19 vaccines were developed using science that has been around for decades.

COVID-19 VACCINES are not experimental. They went through all the required stages of clinical trials. Extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective.

COVID 19-VACCINES are effective. They can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 VACCINES also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.

GETTING VACCINATED yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

GET VACCINATED regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.

