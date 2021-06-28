Tunisia: Covid-19 - 75 Fatalities and 3,524 Infections Reported On June 26 (Ministry)

28 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia had logged 75 more COVID-19 fatalities on June 26, pushing the death toll to 14,654, the Health Ministry said Sunday, specifying that half of the fatalities had been reported in Kairouan and Tunis governorates, with 20 and 17, respectively.

A further 3,524 infections were recorded from 9,797 conducted tests (incidence rate of 35.97%), taking the tally to 402,353.

Recoveries also rose by 1,017, hitting 347,307.

The number of people registered on the national vaccination platform evax.tn stands at 2,777,312, the ministry specifies in a press release on Sunday.

