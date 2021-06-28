Libya: Tunisia and Libya to Set Up a Road Transport Company for Passengers and Goods

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Arab World Federation for Transport and Services (AWFTS) Hamrouni announced the creation of a Tunisian-Libyan company for the road transport of people and goods, during the Tunisian-Libyan meeting of transport, hosted on Sunday by Monastir, on the theme "For new horizons."

AWFTS Secretary General Taoufik Dabbous said that this company will help solve problems and facilitate transport procedures between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Director General of Maritime Transport and Ports at the Tunisian Ministry of Transport and Logistics Youssef Ben Romdhane announced that procedures will be accelerated to create a new maritime line between Tunisia and Libya for the transport of passengers and cars.

He also indicated that other projects are planned, including the creation of new border crossings, in order to bring the two countries further closer.

He added that Tunisia is ready to receive Libyans via the port of La Goulette and that of Zarzis, which would constitute the link between the maritime lines of the world countries towards Libya, especially since the Mediterranean ensures 30% of the world maritime traffic.

Head of the General Union of Libyan Workers and President of the General Union of Air Transport Abdessalam Mohammad Temimi pointed out for his part, that Libyan airports are open and need to be upgraded, considering that it is time to reactivate the old agreements between the OACA, Tunisair and the services and subcontracting companies in order to boost the air traffic between the two countries.

the Arab World Federation for Transport and Services was set up on April 18, 2021, with a view to look at ways to develop economic and transport cooperation between the two countries.