Seychelles' President Travelling to Austria for Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative

28 June 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will undertake an official visit to Austria from June 30 to July 4, State House said on Sunday.

"The official visit of the President will focus on enhancing relations between Seychelles and Austria as well as to participate in the 5th Austrian World Summit, the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative themed: Healthy Planet - Health People," State House said.

During the visit, Ramkalawan will hold discussions with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

This is his first official visit to a European country since he was sworn in as President of the island nation in the western Indian Ocean October 26 last year.

He will also feature as a guest speaker during the High-Level Forum of the summit.

The Austrian World Summit is the centrepiece of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative founded in 2017. Guests from all over the world get the chance to talk about current climate issues with the host Arnold Schwarzenegger, a well-known movie star born in Austria who is also a former governor of the U.S. of California.

The summit has become one of the largest conferences for building awareness of the climate crisis and with a focus on the urgent need for action every day.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, and the Chargé d' Affaires of the Seychelles Mission in Paris, Ralph Agrippine.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X