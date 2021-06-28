Zimbabwe: Fabisch Named in Warriors' Cosafa Cup Squad

Germany-based Zimbabwean teenage starlet Jonah Fabisch looks set to make his Warriors debut in the upcoming COSAFA Cup after being included in the national team squad for the regional tournament which gets underway on July 7 in South Africa.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder, who plays for German second tier side Hamburger SV, is part of a generation of players raised in Europe, with Zimbabwean roots who have been included in coach Zdravko Logarusic's 25-member provisional squad announced on Sunday.

He is son to late former Warriors coach, Reinhard, and qualifies to play for the Warriors through his mother, Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch, who also represented the country in athletics.

He also has a Zimbabwean passport, but has in the past turned down call-ups to the Warriors squad due to club commitments.

Fabisch has also represented Germany at the youth level and his availability will surely excite Warriors fans who still hold his father in high regard following his success with the trailblazing 'Dream Team' of the 1990s that came within 90 minutes of qualification to the World Cup in 1994 and had in its ranks, Peter Ndlovu and former Liverpool goalie Bruce Grobbelaar.

The highly rated Germany-based starlet is one of the only two Europe-based players named in the squad together with Spain-based goalkeeper Martin Mapisa while USA-based midfielder Nyasha Dube, who plays for fourth tier side Little Rock Rangers has also been included.

The squad announced on Sunday is dominated by locally-based players who have been in action in the Chibuku Super Cup which is set to resume on Wednesday after a three week layoff.

Headlining the local-based contingent is Dynamos midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa, who has been enjoying a fine start to his career at the Harare giants following his move from Bulawayo Chiefs.

Harare giants Dynamos and CAPS United have the highest number of players in the squad after including three each.

Zvishavane side, FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs have contributed two players each while Highlanders has just one player in the squad.

Former Soccer Star of the Year Denver Mukamba, who reportedly fell out with Logarusic during the CHAN tournament early this year is a notable absentee in the squad despite his brilliant form for Ngezi Platinum.

The Warriors technical team has also made a gamble by including the off form Evans Rusike, who was last week offloaded by South African side SuperSport United after a poor season while veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who last played for the Warriors in 2015 has been rewarded with a recall after an impressive season in South Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Veteran midfielder Ovidy Karuru is likely to lead the new look Warriors squad as he is the most experienced player.

Zimbabwe, record winners of the competition, will take part in the regional tournament slated for July 7 in South Africa.

Logarusic's charges are in Group C, together with Mozambique, Namibia and Senegal.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants, SA), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF, Spain)

Defenders: MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United, SA), Kelvin Moyo (Nkana, Zambia), Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS United), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Lennox Muchero (Yadah Stars), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (CAPS United), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC, Tanzania), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers, USA), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV, Germany), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards SA), Richard Hachiro (CAPS United)

Strikers: Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows, SA), Evans Rusike (Unattached)