Namibia: Breweries Backs Rugby Team Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers in Ivory Coast

The national rugby team is scheduled to participate in the Africa Gold Cup Pool 1 preliminary World Cup Qualifiers, set to take place in Ivory Coast next month.

The official sponsor of the national Rugby team for the last four years, Namibia Breweries (NBL) in a statement last weeky said they will be supporting the national team in their preparation and enabling them to attend the preliminary World Cup qualifiers.

According to NBL Senior Brand Manager, Claudia Opperman, Namibia was initially named by Rugby Africa as the host of the qualifying tournament scheduled for July 1 to 11, but due to COVID-19 regulations regarding contact sport, could no longer host the tournament.

In a move approved by World Rugby, the tournament was moved to Ivory Coast and the Namibian Sports Commission, in turn, approved the participation of the Namibian team on the condition that they train in a bio-bubble, she added.

"Through its Windhoek Draught brand, NBL has been committed to building rugby in Namibia including the team's participation in these preliminary qualifiers as well as supporting local sport and talent," she added.

Namibia has qualified for the last six Rugby World Cups since 1999.

"We wish them the best of luck in this tournament and believe they will do us proud," Opperman concluded.