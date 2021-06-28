Namibia: Lacheiner-Kuhn and !ikhoba Are 'Wild' At Woermannhaus

28 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Martha Mukaiwa

A rummage through Anne Lacheiner-Kuhn's own archive forms the basis of 'Wild'.

Currently on display at Swakopmund's Woermannhaus Gallery in collaboration with the !Ikhoba Textile Project, the exhibition is the result of the artist sifting through a collection of their cosmic collages to unearth a dialogue between previous work in 'Namibian Polaroid' and 'Shy Wild'.

"What stood out to me is how strongly I am still drawn to the wild which represents freedom and purity to me. This manifests quite differently in the two series but they also complement each other," says Lacheiner-Kuhn.

"The one deals with wild animals being 'tamed' while the other is based on old, photographs of the wild my grandmother took in the 70's."

Building surreal, compositional collages from magazine cuttings in a process that is highly intuitive, Lacheiner-Kuhn is inventive in the recontextualisation of images and delights in giving them a different meaning and a new lease on life.

The link to the !Ikhoba Project which is evident in the imagery of animals - embroidered by the women of the Ikhoba Project and floating in cosmic scenes in work by Lacheiner-Kuhn - runs deeper than shared forms.

"The project was founded in the same year I was born and it is run by my mother. The embroideries are all created by women who mostly live on farms surrounded by wild animals," says Lacheiner-Kuhn.

The !Ikhoba Textile Project employs around 300 artists, wood and makalani carvers and painters in communities around Windhoek, Otjiwarongo and Swakopmund and has a particular focus of empowering women through the development of their creative skills and the sale of their products.

Artisan collectives such as the Ikhoba Textile Project and individual artists like Lacheiner-Kuhn have been hard hit by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and, despite a game show, it is a tough time for artists the world over.

'Wild' is on display while Lacheiner-Kuhn is halfway through a new series regarding identity, history and sexuality and aims to debut the collaboration with the Namibian LGBTQI+ community by early 2022.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X