Namibia: Lacheiner-Kuhn and !ikhoba Are 'Wild' At Woermannhaus

A rummage through Anne Lacheiner-Kuhn's own archive forms the basis of 'Wild'.

Currently on display at Swakopmund's Woermannhaus Gallery in collaboration with the !Ikhoba Textile Project, the exhibition is the result of the artist sifting through a collection of their cosmic collages to unearth a dialogue between previous work in 'Namibian Polaroid' and 'Shy Wild'.

"What stood out to me is how strongly I am still drawn to the wild which represents freedom and purity to me. This manifests quite differently in the two series but they also complement each other," says Lacheiner-Kuhn.

"The one deals with wild animals being 'tamed' while the other is based on old, photographs of the wild my grandmother took in the 70's."

Building surreal, compositional collages from magazine cuttings in a process that is highly intuitive, Lacheiner-Kuhn is inventive in the recontextualisation of images and delights in giving them a different meaning and a new lease on life.

The link to the !Ikhoba Project which is evident in the imagery of animals - embroidered by the women of the Ikhoba Project and floating in cosmic scenes in work by Lacheiner-Kuhn - runs deeper than shared forms.

"The project was founded in the same year I was born and it is run by my mother. The embroideries are all created by women who mostly live on farms surrounded by wild animals," says Lacheiner-Kuhn.

The !Ikhoba Textile Project employs around 300 artists, wood and makalani carvers and painters in communities around Windhoek, Otjiwarongo and Swakopmund and has a particular focus of empowering women through the development of their creative skills and the sale of their products.

Artisan collectives such as the Ikhoba Textile Project and individual artists like Lacheiner-Kuhn have been hard hit by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and, despite a game show, it is a tough time for artists the world over.

'Wild' is on display while Lacheiner-Kuhn is halfway through a new series regarding identity, history and sexuality and aims to debut the collaboration with the Namibian LGBTQI+ community by early 2022.