Namibia: Chobe Drowning Victims Laid to Rest

FOUR children who died last week when a boat capsized on the Chobe River in the Zambezi region were laid to rest at Katima Mulilo on Saturday.

Five of the 18 passengers who were in the overloaded boat drowned when it capsized on its way to Impalila Island on 20 June. The children were in the company of relatives going to visit their parents who live and work on Impalila Island.

A joint funeral was held for Sikanda Sikanda (8), Muluti Sikanda (2), Matengu Given Matengu (1 year and 10 months) and Lumba Charity Matengu (1 year and three months).

The four were the children of Impalila Island resident Edgar Matengu and his sister Mwaka Matengu.

Edgar Matengu is the father of Given and Lumba, who lived with their paternal grandmother at Katima Mulilo. The children were on their way to Impalila in the company of his eighteen-year-old sister when the boat capsized. She was pulled to the shore by passengers of the boat who could swim.

"I had so much planned for my children, like any other parent," said Matengu. "I wanted my children to also finish school and go for further studies. I wanted Given to become a lawyer and Lumba a nurse," he said.

Mwaka's partner, Hansen Sikanda, who is a chef at a lodge at Impalila, said his son Sikanda was in Grade 2, loved to play soccer and was artistic.

"He loved making toys and was good at working with wires. He loved to play with his wire-made cars," said Sikanda.

Matengu and Sikanda have appealed to the law enforcement agencies to enforce stringent controls on passenger transport on the Zambezi region's rivers.

Officials should check that boats are not overloaded and that passengers are provided life jackets, and the types of boats which may be used as public transport on the river should also be regulated, they said.

The fifth person who died in the incident, Simasiku Muluti (22), has been buried at his home village, Izimwe, in the Kabbe South constituency.

Zambezi police commander commissioner Marius Katamila said the police have organised trauma counselling for the survivors.

"I reached out to the regional director of health and the people saw a social worker. We don't have qualified therapists here, but we set up stations for counselling for the survivors. Of course not everyone came but the opportunity is still open for counselling," said Katamila.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the skipper of the boat.

Katamila said the investigations into the matter are almost completed.

The Popular Democratic Movement Youth League (PDMYL) in the Zambezi region through its chairperson, Novic Mbanga, added its voice to calls for safety on the route between Impalila Island and the mainland.

"This route is used by hundreds if not thousands of commuters every single day, and the procurement of much more modern, safer boats by the regional and central government to be used by commuters for this route is long overdue," said Mbanga.