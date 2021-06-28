Namibia: Ondangwa Reaches Only 11 Percent of Targets

The Ondangwa Town Council has failed to fulfil most of its key performance indicators targeted at improving efficient services to residents in 2019.

The town has achieved only one out of nine major targets stated in its five-year strategic plan.

This comes against the backdrop of deteriorating financial management and continued poor record keeping at the town.

Auditor general Junias Kandjeke states in his latest audit report on the accounts of the Ondangwa Town Council for the 2018/19 financial year that the town failed to meet its targets to reduce illegal land occupation.

It had targeted to reduce illegal land occupation by 530 but only managed to stop 54 land occupations.

Kandjeke's report was submitted to the National Assembly earlier this month.

It states that the council's objective to increase its revenue growth was not achieved, and it failed to reach its target of reducing debt per annum with N$5 million.

The council further failed to attain its target to reduce budget deviation during the same year.

During the same year (2018/19), the Ondangwa Town Council had promised to commission and complete the construction of a sport stadium.

However, Kandjeke's report shows that upon completion of a feasibility study on the project, the council realised it did not have the financial and technical resources to implement the project alone.

The town later embarked on a campaign to seek partnerships with the public and private sectors and other development partners to collectively realise the concept.

The call for partnership also did not work and the "council is still in the process of lobbying for this multimillion-dollar project, hence council did not achieve this [key performance indicator]".

The town has also failed to attract various institutions of higher learning to set up campuses despite reserving land for such purposes.

The only target achieved by the council during the 2019 financial year was its strategic objective to provide emergency services to residents by constructing a water tower.

This represents 11% of the key performance indicators in the town's strategic plan, the report states.

This means 89% of the targets meant to improve service delivery to residents were not achieved during the year under review.

Apart from the town's failure to meet its performance indicators, Kandjeke's report raised concerns over the town's continued poor record-keeping and unacceptable financial reporting.

The report states that auditors were unable to verify the accuracy of certain financial entries disclosed in the town's financial statements, including depreciation amounting to N$19,9 million; a difference amounting to N$18,2 million for cash received from customers and a difference amounting to N$17,3 million for cash paid to suppliers. This was because the council failed to submit relevant supporting documents to auditors to verify the figures stated.

The council further failed to disclose an amount of N$6,9 million received from the government for capital projects as a grant under the statement of surplus or deficit for the year 2019.

This money was rather used for the construction of water and sewer infrastructure at the town's extensions 24 and 25, which projects were not the intended purpose.

The report further states that during the 2019 financial year, the council failed to make provisions for a dumpsite and for its rehabilitation and restoration after its useful life.

The town council also failed to disclose its open lands in the fixed asset registry for audit purposes.