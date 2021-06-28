Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Name Squad for 2021 Cosafa Cup

Zimbabwe national team coach Zdravko Logarušić has named a 25-man squad for the 2021 COSAFA Cup that will be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18.

The squad includes veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who helped TTM (recently renamed Marumo Gallants) to the Nedbank Cup title in South Africa this past season.

There are also calls for South Africa-based strikers Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) and Evans Rusike (Unattached), while midfielder Jonah Fabisch, who plays for German second-tier side Hamburg, has also been selected.

Ovidy Karuru, who scored six goals in the 2017 COSAFA Cup, the most ever in a single tournament, will get to add to his tally.

Otherwise, Logarušić has selected a squad made up largely of young players and those of the fringe of his first-choice squad, with one eye on growing the pool of talent ahead of the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that start in September, and the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon early next year.

Zimbabwe squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

DEFENDERS

MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United)

Kelvin Moyo (Nkana FC)

Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS United)

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Lennox Muchero (Yadah Stars)

Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

MIDFIELDERS

Blessing Sarupinda (CAPS United)

Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC)

Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City)

Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos)

Brian Banda (FC Platinum)

King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers)

Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV)

Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards)

Richard Hachiro (CAPS United)

STRIKERS

Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Evans Rusike (Unattached)