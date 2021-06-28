Namibia: Gold Mine Accused of Neglecting Karibib

The Karibib community has for the past two weeks been protesting against Navachab Gold Mine's alleged neglect of its social responsibility to the town.

Regardless of the mine's presentation of tangible efforts, the community claims it is not enough.

The protest is organised with the help of the Great Erongo Community Development Association (GECDA).

Association director Raymond Tjiuongua says Navachab is bound by its mining licence to be socially responsible to the town.

"To date we have not seen any significant contribution by Navachab towards this town, compared with other mines," he says.

He says Karibib's unemployment rate is 56%, which is "unacceptable" in a town where a successful gold mine operates.

In a petition handed over to the mine's managing director, George Botshiwe, the community last month accused the mine of nepotism and stonewalling their concerns.

They also accused the company of sidelining competent local companies for tenders and employment.

They demanded the removal of employees who are relatives of Navachab's staff, and that 98% of the mine's workforce be from Karibib.

Residents demanded that subcontractors from other towns be replaced by local companies with the required skills, that tenders allocated to external companies be revisited, and that tenders submitted by Karibib-based businesses should be considered.

The mine should allow residents to be involved in the recruitment and tender-allocation process, and the mine's procurement department should create a database of Karibib-registered companies that can provide services to the mine, the community says.

They are also demanding that the mine provide Grade-12 pupils with scholarships for tertiary education, and residents training initiatives.

Navachab should also launch development programmes, they demanded.

Botshiwe in response to the petition said the mine experienced its biggest challenge in 2018 when it became unsustainable to maintain operations in its former format, threatening 500 jobs.

"At the time Navachab was loss-making and unable to access funding to keep operations going," he said.

A successful turnaround strategy to reduce operating costs, improve productivity and enhance revenue has resulted in the mine becoming self-sustainable again, he said.

Botshiwe said a condition of Navachab's mining licence is to develop corporate social investment (CSI) strategies that will assist young people, women and disadvantaged groups, focusing on poverty eradication.

He said the mine complied with this condition, which is evidenced by its continued support of empowerment - regardless of the financial challenges it faced.

Botshiwe said the mine spent over N$3,5 million in 2019/20 to support farming communities, has focused on education and youth empowerment, and has undertaken community projects, such as a garden project employing 27 previously jobless women from Karibib.

Navachab also supports the Karibib Trade and Tourism Fair in aid of small businesses at the town, he said.

In addition, Navachab has constructed a Covid-19 quarantine facility at Karibib, and has made Covid-19-related donations to less-privileged communities.

They have assisted over 10 local schools with equipment and material, enabling them to safely resume face-to-face classes after Covid-19-restrictions were lifted last year.

Botshiwe said the mine has spent well over N$12 million on projects and initiatives since 2014, and spends N$5,8 million annually on education alone.

He said Navachab has recruitment policies and processes in place to ensure a fair and transparent process, and that preference is given to Namibian citizens with appropriate qualifications, expertise and experience.

Some 61% of the workforce employed in the past three years are from the Karibib constituency and the Erongo region, he said.

He said the mine remains confident that its support would be well received by the intended beneficiaries should it go through recognised structures with governance systems in place.

"We will continue to engage with stakeholders as we have done - including with GECDA."