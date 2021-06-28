Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Names New 13-Member Lasu Governing Council

28 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The governor said that the date for the formal inauguration of the new governing council of LASU would be announced later.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially announced the appointment of a former Lagos State Accountant General, David Sunmoni, as chairman of the 13-member Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Mr Sanwo-Olu's Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, said on Monday in a statement that the appointment was based on the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor.

PREMIUM TIMES had, on Saturday, exclusively <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/470121-exclusive-lasu-governing-council-sanwo-olu-replaces-ninalowo-returns-others.html">reported the appointment</a> which came about one month after the governing council of the school was dissolved over controversies surrounding the appointment of the institution's 9th substantive vice-chancellor.

Mr Wahab said that the visitation panel recommended the dissolution of the previous governing council of the university and by the powers conferred on the governor by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended).

Other members of the Council are Amuwo Shaffudeen, Anuoluwa Eso, Tolani Sule, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Karl Toriola, Adekunle Soname, Moluke Abdul- Rasaq, Moronke Williams, Adebayo Akinsanya, Adenike Fasheun, Mojisola Taiwo and Hakeem Adetugbobo.

The governor said that the date for the formal inauguration of the new governing council would be announced later. (<a target="_blank" href="http://nannews.ng">NAN</a>)

