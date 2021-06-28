Nigeria: Herbert Wigwe Emerges African Banker of Year Second Time, Consecutively

28 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release By Press Release

Mr Wigwe was recognised for his stellar leadership in the market expansion of Sub-Saharan Africa's largest bank despite the negative impact of the COVID-19.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.accessbankplc.com/">Access Bank PLC</a>, Herbert Wigwe, has been recognised as the African Banker of the Year at the 2021 edition of the African Banker Awards.

A winner of one of the most prized categories at the Awards ceremony for the second consecutive year, Mr Wigwe was recognised for his stellar leadership in the market expansion of Sub-Saharan Africa's largest bank despite the negative impact of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/470343-covid-19-nigeria-records-two-new-cases-as-africa-risks-third-wave.html">COVID-19 pandemic</a>.

Over the last 12 months, Access Bank has established a presence in South Africa following its acquisition of Grobank.

Accepting the award, Mr Wigwe said Access Bank is focused on promoting corporate discipline, adding that the Bank wants to be in key markets on the continent, building a payment gateway and providing trade finance support.

"We want to be seen as the best bank supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA). In terms of diaspora remittances, we are present in key areas in the continent," he said.

The African Banker Awards have become the most respected and recognised industry event celebrating African banking achievements.

The organisers this year, put emphasis on recognising and rewarding institutions that contributed to the real economy which has suffered from the impact of Covid-19 as well as contributed to women empowerment on the continent.

Commenting on the award, Group Publisher of African Banker and Chair of the Awards Committee, Omar Ben Yedder said, "Herbert is one of the most respected bankers on the continent, without a shadow of a doubt. The Bank has gone from a lower ranked Nigerian bank when he joined the group as Deputy CEO to become one of Africa's leading financial services groups. He has shown a relentless pursuit for growth, but has done so in a measured and calculated manner. What he and his team have done at Access Bank is nothing short of remarkable."

The Awards ceremony held virtually during the Annual meetings of the African Development Bank.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X