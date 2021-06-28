South Africa: Media Statement - Cogta Committee Chairperson Wishes Success to Inquiry On Local Government Elections

28 June 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Faith Muthambi, has wished success to the hearings on the Inquiry on Free and Fair Local Government Elections during the Covid-19 pandemic. The inquiry, chaired by the former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, began this morning and seeks to establish whether or not there should be local government elections in 2021.

The inquiry will hear oral submissions from the Electoral Commission of South Africa, as well as representatives from the Department of Health, health NGOs, the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19, independent medical experts, electoral monitoring bodies, civil society organisations and political parties who requested to make oral submissions.

According to media reports,3 000 inputs have been submitted to the inquiry so far. The inquiry is established primarily to investigate the feasibility of having free and fair local government elections during these unprecedented times.

Ms Muthambi said: "We are optimistic that the inquiry will deliver a correct and an acceptable solution to the problem, and above all, a solution that will leave the South African nation united. We are calling upon all the role-players to be behind this inquiry and be ready to accept its outcome."

Meanwhile, the committee welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement to move South Africa to alert Level 4 lockdown, with stricter restrictions from today. This is after the MAC advised that the limited restrictions, previously imposed, were not that effective. "We call upon all South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 protocols," said Ms Muthambi.

