Ghana: ASR Africa Awards U.S.$3 Million Education Infrastructure Grant to Ghana

28 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

... several model primary schools to be constructed across Ghana.

The Ghanaian Government, through its Ministry of Education, has been awarded a $3 million education infrastructure support grant from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa).

This grant will be drawn from ASR Africa's annual $100 million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal and was announced during the presentation of the letter of award to the Ghanaian Government at the Jubilee House in Accra, recently.

Speaking at the event in Accra, Ghana's capital, Udoh Ubon, the Managing Director of ASR Africa commended the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, for his sincere commitment to developing the educational system at all levels in Ghana.

According to Ubon, this award was significant because Ghana is also the first African country beneficiary of an ASR Africa grant after Nigeria.

"ASR Africa is an initiative of industrialist and philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who has decided to give back to the African continent to promote sustainable health care, education and social development. Whilst reviewing potential national beneficiaries for the African aspect of the grant, we were encouraged by the strides made by the Ghanaian government in Education.

"We believe this $3 million ASR Africa education infrastructure grant will go a long way in supporting the eradication of 'schools under trees' across the country whilst developing primary education infrastructure across the country."

Receiving the ASR Africa delegation on behalf of the Government, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, thanked ASR Africa for the grant.

According to her, the President Nana Akufo-Addo administration "is committed to improving the quality of education and educational infrastructure across the country and this grant is a welcome development which would accelerate the work already being done".

She further added that the government will work together with ASR Africa based on the agreed Mutual Accountability Framework to come up with a programme to build several primary schools across Ghana under the grant.

She further praised the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa for his commitment to the African continent in business and philanthropy.

In his response, Mr Ubon said "Abdul Samad Rabiu and ASR Africa will remain an active partner in solving developmental issues across the continent. Ghana is just the start and more African countries are set to benefit this year."

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X