Ghana: ASR Africa Awards U.S.$3 Million Education Infrastructure Grant to Ghana

press release

... several model primary schools to be constructed across Ghana.

The Ghanaian Government, through its Ministry of Education, has been awarded a $3 million education infrastructure support grant from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa).

This grant will be drawn from ASR Africa's annual $100 million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal and was announced during the presentation of the letter of award to the Ghanaian Government at the Jubilee House in Accra, recently.

Speaking at the event in Accra, Ghana's capital, Udoh Ubon, the Managing Director of ASR Africa commended the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, for his sincere commitment to developing the educational system at all levels in Ghana.

According to Ubon, this award was significant because Ghana is also the first African country beneficiary of an ASR Africa grant after Nigeria.

"ASR Africa is an initiative of industrialist and philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who has decided to give back to the African continent to promote sustainable health care, education and social development. Whilst reviewing potential national beneficiaries for the African aspect of the grant, we were encouraged by the strides made by the Ghanaian government in Education.

"We believe this $3 million ASR Africa education infrastructure grant will go a long way in supporting the eradication of 'schools under trees' across the country whilst developing primary education infrastructure across the country."

Receiving the ASR Africa delegation on behalf of the Government, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, thanked ASR Africa for the grant.

According to her, the President Nana Akufo-Addo administration "is committed to improving the quality of education and educational infrastructure across the country and this grant is a welcome development which would accelerate the work already being done".

She further added that the government will work together with ASR Africa based on the agreed Mutual Accountability Framework to come up with a programme to build several primary schools across Ghana under the grant.

She further praised the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa for his commitment to the African continent in business and philanthropy.

In his response, Mr Ubon said "Abdul Samad Rabiu and ASR Africa will remain an active partner in solving developmental issues across the continent. Ghana is just the start and more African countries are set to benefit this year."

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.