Uganda: One Killed As Car Plunges Into Luweero Roadside Stream

28 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Dan Wandera

Police in Luweero District have retrieved the body of a man trapped in a vehicle that plunged into a roadside stream at Ngogolo village in Luweero District along Kampala-Gulu highway.

The accident that happened at 9.30 AM on Monday involved a Toyota Probox Reg. No. UBG 865H. The deceased has been identified as Robert Eryati a technician with Securex Engineering Services while the other two occupants that survived with serious injuries are Silver Oringa and Donald Adriko.

The acting Luweero District Police Commander, Mr Patrick Maikula confirmed the incident saying the body of Eryati and has since been transported to Luweero Hospital mortuary while the survivors are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

"The vehicle that we suspect was speeding plunged into a stream at after its driver lost control. Two occupants managed to maneuver through the water and survived. It is unfortunate that their colleague remained trapped and died before he could be saved," he said.

Mr Herbert Magoba, an eyewitness said the road was clear without much traffic at the time the accident happened.

"I only heard people screaming for help after the vehicle had plunged into the stream. The car was speeding but nobody can tell how it plunged into the roadside stream. We quickly mobilized and used the motorcycles to evacuate the two survivors to the hospital. Some drivers over speed because the vehicles are very few on the road," he said.

