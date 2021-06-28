Uganda: Patients Shun Kalisizo Hospital After 13 Staff Test Positive for Covid-19

28 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ambrose Musasizi

The number of patients at Kalisizo Hospital in Kyotera District has significantly dropped after 13 of the health workers tested positive for covid-19.

Yesterday, when this reporter visited the hospital, about five people would come per hour to the Out-Patients Department (OPD) to receive medication compared to about 30 patients per hour previously.

"We have been receiving overwhelming numbers of expectant mothers but they have currently dropped by almost 50 per cent. We are worried that they may resort to using traditional birth attendants which is risky," a midwife who preferred anonymity said.

Dr Emmanuel Ssekyeru, the Medical Superintendent confirmed the positive tests of health workers but dismissed the allegations of patients shunning the hospital.

"It's true we have 13 health workers who tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent tests we carried out but they are progressing. They are under self-isolation and we are monitoring them closely. But I guess the decrease in the number of patients at the hospital is due to restricted movements," he said.

"I'm sure the President cleared patients to move conveniently. It will be up to them if they resort to using herbs and they end up losing their lives. But for us we are here to serve them," Dr Ssekyeru added.

He, however, called for more support from the Ministry of Health in delivering more equipment for the health workers handling Covid-19 patients.

"We can currently handle only two patients of Covid-19 because we lack enough oxygen and still the space is very small. We, therefore, handle moderate cases and recommend self-isolation," Dr Ssekyeru said.

Ms Margret Kaihangwe, one of the patients found at the hospital applauded the health workers for giving them attention despite the difficult times they are currently in.

"We got rumours that some health workers tested positive for Covid-19 but some of us have no other option apart from coming here. It's good that the ones available have attended to us without any hesitation. Our worry is that we could have contracted the disease here and then end up spreading it to our family members," she said.

