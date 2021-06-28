Uganda: How Nup Dislodged NRM From Buganda Caucus

There was tension in the build-up to election of Buganda Parliamentary Caucus leaders between the National Unity Platform (NUP) and National Resistance Movement (NRM) on who should become the treasurer, Daily Monitor has learned.

The position had earlier been given to the NUP out of consensus but when the rival parties failed to agree on who nominates the candidate, they resolved to subject the matter to an election, which was formed in the sixth Parliament (1996 to 2001), largely to promote Buganda's interests.

The NUP party, which has the majority number of MPs within Buganda, had agreed to take up four positions, including the chairperson, of the 10; leaving three for the NRM, and one for Democratic Party (DP) and Forum for Democratic Party (FDC), a decision according to sources, that didn't go well with the ruling party.

In the caucus made up of 109 MPs, NUP is represented by 55 members, NRM has 34, DP has eight, the FDC has three while nine are on Independent ticket. Four of the nine Independent MPs are NUP leaning.

By virtue of their numerical strength in representation at the caucus, if they subjected the positions to an election, NUP was bound to take all positions, one caucus member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, said they suggested that NRM takes the three positions or they subject the treasurer position, which had been the main contention, to a vote.

"The NRM shot down this idea and refused to take part in the rest of the leadership positions. But as you may well know, we have majority of the MPs so this was an offer we were giving them so that we strike a balance in leadership because the caucus shouldn't be about political parties," he says.

When the NUP party met on Monday this week to decide on who should get the flag for the four positions, Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi, and two others had expressed interest in the chairperson position.

Party members preferred Mr Kivumbi for the position and according to the members, who attended the meeting, Ms Nambooze stormed out in protest but the process continued.

Ms Nambooze refused to comment on the matter when contacted.

Ms Joyce Bagala, the new caucus publicity secretary, said: "We planned it and this was a good chance for our party."

But the NRM leadership thinks this was the wrong method of handling leadership of the caucus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NRM vice chairperson for central region, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, said their earlier meeting chaired by Mr Kefa Kiwanuka (Kiboga East) at Parliament was to forge a way forward on how to participate in the election, but he said they learnt that the process was politicised.

"They wanted to call us to just endorse their leadership and we were not ready to do that, so we boycotted," he said.

Mr Lubwama Mukubabyasi, a political analyst, said: "NRM lost grip of Buganda and the changes are inevitable. "

The outcome of the caucus saw Mr Kivumbi become chairperson, Dr Lulume Bayigga Michael Phillip (Buikwe South, DP), vice chairperson, Mr Patrick Nsanja Kayongo (Ntenjeru North, Independent), general Secretary, and Mr David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga (Busujjj County, NUP) as the treasurer.

Other positions included publicity secretary (Joyce Bagala , NUP, Mityana District Woman MP), Secretary for MobiliSation (Yusuf Nsibambi, FDC, Mawokota South), Secretary for Welfare and Development (Fred Kayondo, DP, Mukono South), Secretary for External Relations (Dr Christine Ndiwalana, NUP, Bukomansimbi North), and Secretary for Cultural Affairs (Denis Ssekabira, NUP, Katikamu North).