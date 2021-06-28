Tunisia Seeks to Boost Cooperation With Guinea and DR Congo in Industry, Hydrocarbons and Training

26 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ways to promote cooperation between Tunisia and Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly in the fields of industry, SME creation, hydrocarbons and training were discussed in two consecutive meetings between Acting Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Mohamed Boussaid and Guinean Minister of Industry and SMEs Tibou Kamara and Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga Saturday.

The Guinean Minister expressed his country's willingness to benefit from the Tunisian experience in the development of industrial zones, especially that Tunisia has significant experience in this field which as has allowed it to develop smart industrial zones, reads a press release from the Industry Ministry.

The Congolese minister discussed with the Minister of Industry ways to boost investment in the sector of power production from renewable energies, implement energy efficiency programmes as well as attract Congolese investors to Tunisia through joint actions.

