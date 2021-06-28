Gambia: PSV Wellingara End Steve Biko Four Match Winning Run in 2nd Tier

25 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Wellingara based-team defeated the Bakau giant killers 2-1 in their week twenty-four fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Steve Biko won their last four league matches before playing with PSV Wellingara, who are struggling in the country's second division league.

The Bakau giant killers needed the vital three points to fancy their chances of returning to the first division league next season.

Steve Biko was enthusiastic to thump PSV Wellingara to fancy their first division league return aspirations but lost to the Wellingara based-team 2-1.

The win earned PSV Wellingara 30 points after twenty-four league matches, while Steve Biko is still with 36 points in twenty-four league matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

