Gambia: GPF Sign Former City Girls Sensational Attacking Midfielder Nenneh Jallow

The Gambia Police Force have signed former City Girls sensational attacking midfielder Nenneh Jallow on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old Banjul- born attacking midfielder was instrumental for City Girls before moving to The Gambia Police Force.

Speaking to Points Sports in a telephone interview, Coach Mariama Bom Sowe, confirmed the signing of former City Girls sensational attacking midfielder.

"We have signed Nanneh Jallow from City Girls for an undisclosed fee and we are very happy to have her in our team," Coach Sowe said.

"We want to reinforce our team because we want to participate in the continental club competition such as the CAF championships," she posited.

After completing her transfer from City Girls Women Club to The Gambia Police Force Women Club, Nenneh Jallow said it was a dream come true to join the police based-outfit.

"I am very happy to move to The Gambia Police Force to continue my football career and I look forward to another new challenge in my football career," Nenneh Jallow pointed out.

She thanked her former City Girls FC coach, management and fellow players for their support during her time with the club. She also thanked her family members and friends for their support.

In another development, Red Scorpions will rub shoulders with Immigration in their week-six reschedule fixture of the 202021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women's league one today, Friday, at the late Ousman Saho Mini Stadium at Yundum at 4 p.m.

On Saturday 26 June 2021, The Gambia Armed Force will lock horns with Abuko United at the same venue at 4 p.m.