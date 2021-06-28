Gambia: 'There Is No Political Will in Draft Constitution' - Saho

Sulayman Saho, National Assembly for Central Badibou constituency has said that the draft Constitution does not have the political will from the executive.

He added that the draft Constitution does not have any lobbying fromMinistry of Justice that will make lawmakers have a clear understanding about it.

Saho made these remarks recently during an interview with this reporter.

He said if the executive brought a bill before lawmakers at parliament, they always go to the National Assembly to ensure that bill is passed but in this case, that did not happen which indicates that Cabinet has less interest in the draft Constitution.

Saho has noted that the minister responsible for the draft Constitution does not support the bill he tabled before the lawmakers at the parliament. Headded that the Justice Minister is there to serve the interest of the Gambian's but not an individual.

He said his fellow National Assembly members should have allowed the draft Constitution to reach its second reading and be scrutinised and amended to suit Gambians.

According to him, if government fails to come up with a solution to address the draft Constitution's situation then Gambians have all rights to hold government to account.

Ebriama Sillah, minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure said the failure of the draft Constitution at the National Assembly is due to political reasons.