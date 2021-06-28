Africa: The Arts, Creative Industry Have a Role to Play in Changing Africa's Narrative!

25 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

At a recent National Security Symposium held in Rwanda, experts discussed the media perspective in reshaping Africa's narrative, noting that Western media organisations are influencing Africa's stories simply because they are well funded.

The general consensus at the symposium was that the continent should expect neither fairness nor accuracy when "our the story" is told by others. One of the experts, however, pointed out the need to best use the arts and creative industry that has been widely overlooked, citing that the African narrative shouldn't only be seen in the eyes of mainstream media.

It is common knowledge that music and film play a big role in the first impressions of new cultures and politics of a country. This is evident in how Hollywood sold to the world the American dream or even the false story of terror suspect Paul Rusesabagina as a hero who saved lives and created a movie "to represent an African story."

Therefore, putting Africa's creative industries at the forefront would be an incredible resource in telling the African story. Beyond mainstream media, Africa imprints itself on visual art, music, dance, fashion, and theatre. If there is one thing Africans are known for, it is the art of storytelling, its long history of creative expression as culture.

Africa is also not short of talent and creativity as several western musicians have over time, turned to Africa to revive their pop and creativity, but sadly, the influence of creative industries in Africa remains negligible and as a result, creatives struggle to make their work saleable internationally.

The solution to making Africa's art and creative industry gain momentum is in market creation - through both in-country and continental promotion of the arts, enforcing strong intellectual property laws and a strong digital presence.

Whether through documenting real-life or fictionalising stories through dance, music photography, film, or poetry, art has great power to open up channels for owning stories and creating a deeper understanding among its audience.

In an era where the arts have become a part of people's lives, the creative industry in Africa should be boosted to promote the continent.

A Guest Editorial

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X