Tunisia: TABC President Urges Opening of Border Crossings Between Libya and Sub-Saharan Countries to Facilitate Inter-African Trade

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC) Anis Jaziri, on Saturday, called on investors attending the 4th edition of the International Conference on Financing Investment and Trade in Africa -FITA 2021) to lobby politicians to open border crossings between Libya, Niger and other sub-Saharan countries.

Speaking at the close of the conference held from June 24 to 26 in Tunis, he added that the opening of border crossings with these countries will allow Tunisian products to access this promising market.

Jaziri called on Tunisian and Libyan officials to facilitate the passage of products for export, to combat bureaucracy and identify solutions to remove obstacles to the opening of crossing points with sub-Saharan countries.

The closing workshop of this conference focused on the importance of transit trade and the reopening of a transit route with sub-Saharan countries to make Tunisia and Libya a gateway to sub-Saharan Africa, he pointed out.

The debate also focused on the need to resolve the problems hindering the smooth functioning of border crossings between the two countries (delays, long waits...).

On the outcome of the FITA 2021, Jaziri stressed that the remarkable participation of businessmen, African banks and investment funds and bilateral meetings, which took place between the various actors, have led to the conclusion of important partnerships, without giving more details on these partnerships.

Funding has also been mobilised for Tunisian companies wishing to develop their presence and their investments on the African continent, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Legal Affairs Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President of the Libyan business council in Benghazi, Faouzia Salem Ghaith Ferjani said the opportunities for cooperation between the Tunisian and Libyan private sectors are large, especially since incentives have been put in place by both countries in several areas.

Cooperation agreements will be signed between the Libyan business council and the Tunisia-Africa business council in the coming days and joint fairs are planned in the areas of construction and building, she said, expressing the hope to see Tunisia get "the lion's share" in reconstruction projects in the cities of Sirte and Benghazi.

Speaking from Libya via Zoom, Libyan Minister of Labour and Training, Ali Al Abed al-Rida announced the direct recruitment of 15 Tunisian skilled workers (engineers, technicians and doctors) on the sidelines of the FITA 2021, saying their contracts will be signed soon.