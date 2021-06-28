Cameroon - Congo - Exemplary Fraternal Cooperation

28 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Between late May 2021 and this month of June 2021, cooperation ties between Cameroon and Congo at the political level through high-level consultations have been intense and admirable.

President Paul Biya on May 31, 2021 granted a State House audience to the Minister of State, Minister of Mining Industries and Geology of Congo, Pierre Oba who came to discuss the necessity to relaunch the Mbalam Iron Ore mining project on the Cameroonian side and Nabeba on the Congolese side of the border. On June 25, 2021 President Paul Biya received the outgoing Ambassador of Congo to Cameroon, Valentin Ollessongo who the previous evening was raised to the rank of the Officer of the National Order of Valour.

The current consultations are the translation of good relations between the two brotherly and neighbouring countries established since 1960. Cooperation agreements guide the relations in the areas of air transport, cultural, scientific and technical domains. The cooperation is palpable through the Sangmelima-Ntam-Souanké-Ouesso 651 km road project linking the two countries is ongoing. There is also Cameroon-Congo Inter-State University based in Sangmelima, South Region of Cameroon which is operational where students of both countries are learning information and communication technologies. Cameroon and Congo are equally working on the project to construct the Chollet Hydro-electric plant, interconnection through optical fibre and twinning of the town of Sangmelima in Cameroon and Owando in Congo.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X