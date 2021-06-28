South Africa: Final Round of By-Elections - Nerve-Racking for DA While ANC Looks to Snap Up Some Wards

analysis

Ninety-eight seats have changed hands since 9 November 2016 and 19 May 2021. A lot has happened in our politics since the EFF upset the ANC in a November 2016 by-election in Moletjie, Polokwane. This long season of by-elections has its curtain call on Wednesday, 30 June when the DA defends five seats and the ANC three. The DA will be sweating about four of these wards while the ANC will hope to avoid a banana peel in Langa, Cape Town.

Western Cape

Half of the by-elections taking place are in the Western Cape, with two contests in the City of Cape Town and the rest in the West Coast District.

Ward 51 (Langa) in Cape Town: ANC (47%) Ind-Mandindi (21%) EFF (16%) Ind-Mxolose (7%) Ind-Jikolo (4%)

Langa is east of the city centre, where the M5 and M7 roads meet. The ANC won more than 72% of the vote in 2016. In a by-election held late in 2020, the party's percentage vote share fell below 50% as numerous independent candidates ate into its sizeable majority. The independent candidate who performed the best was community activist Vusi Mandindi who came second in the by-election with more than 20% of the...