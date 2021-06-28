South Africa: Political Agendas, Not Language Diversity, Fuelling the Furore Over Afrikaans At Stellenbosch University

opinion

Is the question about Afrikaans at Stellenbosch University really about language as a tool for learning or is it about advancing political agendas? Will those who are now taking the university to the SAHRC be there when these languages are being implemented or are we going to see them again in the next language policy review or election year?

It feels like yesterday when I was in that room full of students and staff members in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Stellenbosch University (SU). It was 2015, and we felt that we could not breathe any more because of Afrikaans at the institution.

I can still remember the fear, anguish, animosity and anger in the room. These feelings were not just written on the faces of those gathered there, but were expressed in the discussions that ensued on that hot summer's day.

In the zeitgeist of #RhodesMustFall, it was said that the problem SU needed to address most was not visual redress (statues and building names on campus), but its language policy (the 2014 version was then in force). It was seen as exclusionary and hostile towards the students who were unable to speak Afrikaans or not...