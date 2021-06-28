Africa: Part One - What Gupta Enterprise Corruption Cost South Africa

27 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Paul Holden

Over five short instalments, I will be publishing an explainer of the evidence before the Zondo Commission, working through my report from beginning to end, and pointing out some of the more incredible and outrageous stories along the way. In Part One, I will set out how much money the state paid in contracts tainted by State Capture involving the Gupta enterprise, and discuss a hitherto unknown R7.8-billion State Capture contract involving T-Systems.

Over three days in May and June this year, I gave detailed evidence to the Zondo Commission about the hard evidence of State Capture - when, where and how the money flowed to what I call the Gupta enterprise, and how much that has cost the people of South Africa.

That evidence formed part of a report running to just under 500 pages (excluding a 77-page Executive Summary). In total, my report and evidence bundle runs to 7,023 pages, including extensive banking documentation.

I am very aware that this is a lot of complicated-sounding material. But I'm also equally convinced that this material is too important to ignore.

So, over five short instalments, I will be publishing an explainer of the evidence,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X