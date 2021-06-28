Africa: Part One - What Gupta Enterprise Corruption Cost South Africa

analysis

Over five short instalments, I will be publishing an explainer of the evidence before the Zondo Commission, working through my report from beginning to end, and pointing out some of the more incredible and outrageous stories along the way. In Part One, I will set out how much money the state paid in contracts tainted by State Capture involving the Gupta enterprise, and discuss a hitherto unknown R7.8-billion State Capture contract involving T-Systems.

Over three days in May and June this year, I gave detailed evidence to the Zondo Commission about the hard evidence of State Capture - when, where and how the money flowed to what I call the Gupta enterprise, and how much that has cost the people of South Africa.

That evidence formed part of a report running to just under 500 pages (excluding a 77-page Executive Summary). In total, my report and evidence bundle runs to 7,023 pages, including extensive banking documentation.

I am very aware that this is a lot of complicated-sounding material. But I'm also equally convinced that this material is too important to ignore.

