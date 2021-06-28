South Africa: Cape Town Social Housing - the City Has a Comprehensive Long-Term Strategy

analysis

The City of Cape Town is committed to expanding opportunities in key parts of the metro. As such, the city is aligning its full strategy suite to enable more well-located affordable housing -- close to economic activity and along public transport routes not only in the CBD, but in all areas where economic activity is prevalent.

Malusi Booi is Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements.

In a recent Daily Maverick article, "The location of social housing in Cape Town: Separating fact from fiction" by Andreas Scheba, Ivan Turok and Justin Visagie (21 April 2021), the researchers drew incorrect conclusions about what constitutes well-located housing in Cape Town, and present an incomplete picture of the metro's social housing pipeline.

For instance, it is incorrectly indicated that planned social housing projects for Cape Town's inner city currently amount to around 240 units at the Pine Road development in Woodstock.

While the extent of inaccurate data for other metros is unknown, the facts in relation to Cape Town are as follows:

There are approximately 2,000 social housing units already in the pipeline for the inner city and surrounds, with ongoing exploration of further opportunities related to different projects at various stages....