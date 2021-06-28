South Africa's Ports - Slowly Chipping Away At Transnet's Destructive Monopoly

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that Transnet's National Ports Authority will be corporatised is a move that is 16 years too late and has cost the economy enormously.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In 2008 Siyakhuphuka Investment Holdings was offering port terminal services to blue-chip clients such as Highveld Steel, Xstrata and Glencore from its premises outside the port of Richards Bay.

It recognised that these exporters of breakbulk and bulk commodities were moving towards containerisation for the cost and efficiency advantages, but that they could not do this from Richards Bay. So it set about developing a solution.

Don't want to see ads?

Maersk, one of the world's largest container shipping lines, agreed to include Richards Bay as a node in its worldwide network of container terminals, instantly connecting the region to prime export destinations around the world.

Maersk's container handling arm, APM Terminals, a giant in global logistics, joined a consortium put together by Siyakhuphuka as an investor. The majority shareholders in the consortium were five local communities from around Richards Bay.

It should have been a slam dunk. Except Transnet rejected the offer 15 months after it was proposed, arguing that Richards Bay was...