Egypt strongly condemned a missile attack on a thermal power station in Iraq's Samarra city, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The Salahaddin plant in Samarra was hit by a Katyusha rocket causing huge material damage.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Egypt backs Iraq's measures to maintain its security and stability in the face of heinous terrorist operations.

Cairo fully supports Baghdad's non-stop efforts to fight and uproot terrorism, the statement added.