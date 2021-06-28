Egypt: Ministry of Military Production Activates Cooperation With MCV Group

28 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Military Production announced on Monday activating cooperation with the Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles Group (MCV) in view of the ministry's belief in the key role of the private sector.

The cooperation between the two sides has fructified into producing the first Egyptian-made electric bus.

Minister of Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi attended a ceremony marking the event alongside Ministers Mahmoud Shaarawi of Local Development, Yasmine Fouad of Environment, Hisham Tawfiq of Business Enterprise Sector and Nivene Gamea of Trade and Industry.

MCV Board Chairman Karim Ghabour also attended the ceremony.

Morsi underlined keenness on localizing the technology of manufacturing buses in Egypt with the local component to be more than 60 percent.

For his part, Ghabour expressed happiness over cooperation with the Military Production Ministry, highlighting the importance of cooperation between public and private sectors.

Media Adviser of the Military Production Ministry Mohamed Eid Bakr said electric vehicles industry will help protecting the environment from harmful emissions of the traditional fuel.

He expounded that the newly produced electric bus can travel for a distance ranging between 300 to 350 kilometers before recharging and can reach a top speed up to 70 km /h according to operation circumstances.

