Egypt: Dry Port Project to Be Floated Tuesday

28 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A new project to establish a dry port and logistics center in the 10th of Ramadan City will be put up for grabs on Tuesday, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has said.

The port and center, to be built over 250 feddans, are meant to maximize the contribution of the private sector to development projects, Maait said in a statement Monday.

This venture will implemented in cooperation with the Transport Ministry through the public-private partnership (PPP) system, he added.

This way the ownership of assets will be restored to the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports after the end of the tenure, Maait noted.

Dry ports, he said, are one important tool to promote the investment climate and upgrade Egypt's rating on international business performance indexes.

Those ports help reduce the customs clearance time and prevent overcrowding of containers, thus taking down prices of commodities and services in the local market, the minister made it clear.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

