Egypt: PM Greets Sisi On 8th Anniversary of June 30 Revolution

28 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the eighth anniversary of the June 30 Revolution.

In a cable, Madbouli conveyed best regards on behalf of his government to President Sisi and wished him further success.

He vowed continued action to push forward development in Egypt under the rule of Sisi and to meet aspirations of citizens.

June 30 was a significant day for Egyptians, who took out to the streets to protest against the powers of evil and darkness, Madbouli said.

It was one of the greatest revolutions in contemporary history to restore national identity and save the country from chaos and collapse, the premier added.

