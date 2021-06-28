Egypt: FMs of Egypt, Netherlands Confer On Bilateral Cooperation

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag met Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual concern.

The meeting came in the beginning of Shoukry's visit to Rome and ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez in a tweet.

The ministerial meeting is set to take place in Rome later today.

Shoukry is also scheduled to attend a meeting on Syria in the Italian capital and will reiterate Egypt calls for the need to work out a political solution to the Syrian crisis in line with relevant UN resolutions, Hafez added.