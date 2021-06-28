Egypt: FMs of Egypt, Netherlands Confer On Bilateral Cooperation

28 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag met Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual concern.

The meeting came in the beginning of Shoukry's visit to Rome and ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez in a tweet.

The ministerial meeting is set to take place in Rome later today.

Shoukry is also scheduled to attend a meeting on Syria in the Italian capital and will reiterate Egypt calls for the need to work out a political solution to the Syrian crisis in line with relevant UN resolutions, Hafez added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X